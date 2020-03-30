Ajay Devgn clarifies that Kajol and his daughter Nysa are fine after fans were worried of Nysa being admitted to the hospital | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern for the world. The deadly virus has been spreading fast and has affected a lot of people. Many have lost their life and the outbreak has also increased in India. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Even after taking so many measures, people are still going out of their houses and not following the Government’s instructions. Hence the cases have been growing in the nation. Celebrities have been doing their bit by spreading awareness and have been requesting their fans to listen to the Government. Recently, there was news that Kajol had found that her daughter Nysa Devgn had fever, cough and the actress immediately took her to the hospital. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayRamCharan: Ajay Devgn introduces the actor as the feisty and brave warrior Ramaraju from RRR

However, the doctors had informed her that Nysa has a normal cold and cough. Post this, many people starting speculating about Nysa having coronavirus and were worried about her as well as Kajol. Now, Ajay Devgn has clarified about it. He took to Twitter to share that his wife and Nysa are both fine. He wrote, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless?" Check out the tweet here:

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

Well, fans are surely happy to hear that from Ajay Devgn. On the work front, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was a huge hit and was appreciated by the critics as well as the fans.

