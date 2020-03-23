Ajay Devgn’s Next Comedy With Indra Kumar Titled ‘Thank God’

Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar will be coming together again after the collaboration of their hit film Total Dhamaal. The Bollywood movie trade was thrilled when the Singham star and the filmmaker announced their return with a new comedy after last year’s hit.

The film has been named Thank God. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film follows a story about a couple of good-natured goofy men who are out to reform society in the midst of their chucklesome adventures. Kumar reportedly has been working on the film’s script for several years. The website quoted Singh as stating shotting for the film was to start on April 10, but the schedule has been delayed due to the ongoing Corona pandemic.

Ajay and Indra Kumar’s last movie, Total Dhamaal was the third part of the Dhamaal series. The film starred various actors namely Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever in lead roles. The film had grossed over 1.5 billion upon release.

The superstar also has been actively participating in creating awareness among people about coronavirus. He recently shared a video on social media thanking all the doctors, BMC and the dutiful citizens.

Here’s The Video:

Thank you, Mr @ajaydevgn for taking up arms against the biggest villain of the times – Coronavirus! We’re all in this together. And every Mumbaikar will play their part to bring it down. #NaToCorona https://t.co/Sh3F0rEhnW pic.twitter.com/a5SC7j7wGh — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 21, 2020

Also, I can’t wait for the superstar to hit the screen!