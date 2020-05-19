Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns costar, Sonalee Kulkarni announces her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on birthday | Bollywood Life

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who is seen in films like Singham Returns, Grand Masti and Marathi blockbusters like Natrang and Bakula Namdeo Ghotale, announced her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on birthday (May 18). She shared the pics of her engagement and revealed that she got engaged to Kunal on February 2nd. She captioned the engagement pictures, “Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar!” Also Read – Grand Masti trailer: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani sex it up…again!

These pics became an instant hit on social media and even her friend and actress Dipika Kakar congratulated Sonalee Kulkarni as she commented, “Many many congratulations @18588 stay blessed and happy always.”

Sonalee Kulkarni had earlier recalled about her birthday celebrations and told HT, “Back then, there was no access to generators or inverters. And, invariably it would pour on my birthday which would cause power cuts. So, I would have an extra special candle light birthday party. I would feel special and unique because of it, and really enjoyed the time. From a gold coin, to a car, and a home, we try and buy something valuable to mark the day. My parents inculcated this habit in me and I am glad I continue with it.”

