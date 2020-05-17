Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati gets support from Hindustani Bhau who blasts Amir Siddiqui’s alleged abusive rant | Bollywood Life

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati and Amir Siddiqui’s fued has taken the world of social media by storm. The battle lines were drawn after CarryMinati roasted Amir Siddiqui on his YouTube channel, basically he threw shade on TikTok influencers. Ever since the spread of coronavirus, Tik Tok has come under the scanner. CarryMinati badly roasted TikTok star Amir Siddiqui and the video got 70 million likes. Sadly, YouTube took off that video when Ajey was just about to make history on the channel. He would have been the first Indian to get that many likes on a non-music video. This hurt him badly and he put out a message saying that though it was disappointing, he would learn to move on. Also Read – Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati breaks his silence on YouTube taking off his TikTok roast video

Hindustani Bhau, a famous YouTuber has slammed the alleged threats given by Amir Siddiqui to Ajey Nagar. In an audio recording shared by Bhau, we can hear some choicest expletives being hurled allegedly by Amir for Ajey Nagar. Bhau, in his style, says that every YouTuber is behind Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. We can hear that Siddiqui says he can abuse a lot more. Bhau is heard saying that his behaviour has brought disgrace to other Tik Tok influencers as well. Also Read – Netizens are divided over Carry Minati’s viral video being taken down by YouTube

Popular tech YouTuber Technical Guruji whose real name is Gaurav Chaudhary has also come in support of CarryMinati. The man uninstalled the TikTok app from his phone. Hindustani Bhau also deleted TikTok though he has 1.5 million followers.

Harsh Beniwal, Bhuvan Bam and other sent love to CarryMinati. Beniwal wrote, “Being a Youtuber I feel proud bhai Bhai tune Janta kamayi hai or unka pyaar kabhi delete nahi hoga.” We hope matters resolve fast!

