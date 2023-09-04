Ajinomoto Co., Inc. adopts Wolters Kluwer CPM solution CCH® Tagetik

CCH® Tagetik partner ISID supports implementation

TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader providing professional information, software solutions and services, and Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President, CEO and COO: Ryoichi Nawa; hereinafter “ISID”) today announced that Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Director, Representative Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer: Taro Fujie; hereinafter “Ajinomoto”) has adopted CCH Tagetik as its corporate performance management (CPM) solution.

The Ajinomoto Group promotes Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) management to generate both social and economic value through its business. ASV management incorporates and measures and analyzes difficult-to-quantify indicators such as social issues and intangible assets, in addition to conventional economic indicators, in order to achieve a profit structure that is not affected by the changing external environment, including customers, society, and industry. CCH Tagetik was selected as the CPM solution that could automate the measurement and monitoring of current conditions.

“Ajinomoto is actively striving to achieve a diverse range of metrics that drive our sustainable growth,” stated Eiichi Mizutani, Ajinomoto’s Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Investor Relations. “With CCH Tagetik, we will be able to determine appropriate measures based on planned values and monthly rolling forecasts for each business, automate the measurement and monitoring of current conditions, and gain a comprehensive picture of the group’s overall situation. This is expected to enhance Ajinomoto’s ability to address medium- and long-term challenges across the organization. Moving forward, we intend to utilize this system as a unified CPM platform, streamlining the consolidation of financial and non-financial information for business management, and facilitating access to management information for all Ajinomoto entities, divisions, and individual companies to meet their specific needs.”

Kumiko Minowa, Japan Managing Director of CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said: “CCH Tagetik, as an CPM solution, enables the digitalization of Finance Operations through the following functionalities:

Integration of essential information for management, allowing from end-to-end analysis to reporting.

Flexible setting of indicators that link financial and non-financial information.

Provision of diverse accounting functions as standard, including consolidation and rolling forecasts.

We are confident that CCH Tagetik can be effectively utilized as the optimal CPM platform to drive Ajinomoto’s management transformation project.”

ISID, the only Gold Partner in Japan, was selected as the implementation partner for CCH Tagetik because of its extensive experience in implementing CCH Tagetik and the high level of technical expertise of its experienced consultants. ISID has been working to solve customer issues in the enterprise systems area for some time and by utilizing CCH Tagetik, ISID will improve the utility and quality of corporate performance management.

