Ajiya at CPN IT Assembly Highlights DBI’s Skills Development in Telecom Sector

Professor Mohammed Ajiya, the President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), has emphasized the place of the Institute in skills development for the growth of telecommunications sector.

Ajiya was speaking as a special guest at the Information Technology Professional Assembly (IT Assembly), organized by the Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) CPN on Thursday, 19th May, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

Prof. Ajiya highlighted the criticality of ICT to all aspects of life in the modern world.

| R-l: Prof. Ajiya, Jagun and another guest at the CPN IT Assembly

He pointed out that “the DBI as a training Institute established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is focused on capacity building and manpower development for both government and private organizations, especially in the evolving areas of ICT, Telecoms and general skills development for self-sustenance.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr. Kole Jagun, the President and Chairman of Council of CPN said that the 2022 CPN IT Assembly was part of the annual function of CPN to keep members abreast of innovations in the sector.

He said the theme: “Leveraging information Technology (IT) for National Security and Economic Stability”, was carefully thought to point a direction towards tackling insecurity in the country using technology.

He noted that the digital Innovative product presentations were based on presentations on new IT trends, IT solutions and product with enhancing networking/Bridging The digital divide.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), discussed the imminent issues in information technology and called attention to the importance of leveraging IT for National security and economic stability

The programme was graced by Information Technology Practitioners in Nigeria and Diaspora.

Notably, Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy was represented at the CPN IT Assembly by Prof. Sahalu Balarabe Junaidu, Representative of the Min. Of Education and other dignitaries.

| A Cross section of guests at the CPN IT Assembly

The DBI’s President/CEO was accompanied by the Head and a member of staff of Public Affairs unit Mr Akin Ogunlade and Temidayo Babansulaimon respectively.

