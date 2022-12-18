AJProTech, an Innovative product design studio, will exhibit at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

AJProtech has attended CES since 2015 to showcase its ground-breaking solutions for Consumer Electronics, and 2023 is no exception. January 5-8 we will present our latest products developed for our partners and clients.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Alex Gudilko, CEO AJProTech:

“CES is the biggest technology event of the year where thousands of companies present their inspiring ideas to the world. However, many of those ideas will not get to market due to semiconductor shortages, competition, and investment decline. Our mission at AJProTech is to find the most inspiring products and help them get to mass production. We guide companies through product engineering, supply chain, and finding the right contract manufacturer. AJProTech is a reliable product development partner for companies who present the most innovative products at CES”

This season we are excited to showcase our latest solutions:

Explore how technology can enhance your sleep!

AJProTech partnered with a leading manufacturer of Sound Machines to launch a new and improved version of Sound Oasis Deluxe Sleep Sound Therapy System. It is an advanced 3-speaker system including a subwoofer. This state-of-the-art sound machine allows you to create your own sound environment conducive to sleep, relaxation and tinnitus relief. By upgrading internal electronics, optimizing supply chain, and adding remote firmware update functionality, AJProTech and Sound Oasis ensured Sound Oasis can help thousands of people for another decade.

Do you care about the air you breathe?

Public spaces, in particular hospitals and public transportation, are often the place for viruses to spread. Together with AirTamer, AJProTech has developed a new personal Air Purifier AirTamer A360. The portable device emits negatively charged ions that pull viruses, bacteria, and dust to create a clean area around your face. The AirTamer A360 uses patented ion-generating technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and an interchangeable transmitter.

Learn how you can create and play real music in a virtual world!

Is there any possibility of playing music if the musicians are in different parts of the world? How to unite creative people who are very far away from each other? Meloscene knows the answers! In collaboration with a famous music label, we created a reliable Meloscene VR Platform– Customizable environments to inspire musical exploration. The device combines a powerful personal computer, an audio interface and the ability to connect to Oculus. This allows musicians in various parts of the world to connect to the device, enter the virtual room and create music together.

Do you know how to create safer workplace conditions for your workers?

Many businesses, especially those in the oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing industries need to know where their employees are to avoid unsafe conditions.

Meet AJProTech Location tracker designed for Indoor & Outdoor navigation to help you to find out the exact location of your employees! Nearly as compact as an ID card and lightweight, the device is optimized for longer battery life and can run for up to 12 months without charging.

These and many other tech products can be seen and discovered at the AJProTech booth at CES 2023.

Visit us at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada to discover how you can build better with our company! Visit our booth #60644 in Eureka Park at Venetian Expo from Jan. 5-8.

Attending the show? Get in touch and let’s talk about hardware and consumer electronics!

About AJPROTECH

AJProTech is a turn-key IoT Product Development studio partnering with clients to build new solutions for the Internet of Things, Consumer Electronics, SportsTech, and Wearable devices. We design, prototype, and manufacture new products – from idea to mass production.

ABOUT CES

CES 2023 is a prominent global tech event when the entire industry comes together in one place since 1967. With product launches from global brands and promising entrepreneurs and hundreds of hours of conference programming, you’ll see the latest in innovation from every sector of the industry.

