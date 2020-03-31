Akanksha Puri hits back at Paras Chhabra for saying she is known as his ex: ‘He is still trending because of my name’

Akanksha Puri has hit back at Paras Chhabra for claiming that people know her as his ex-girlfriend, despite the fact that she has been acting in a television show for the last three years. She said that it was “ironic”, as he was still talking about her in his interviews, despite doing two reality shows back-to-back.

In an interview with India Forums, Akanksha said, “He is used to feeling insecure when people used to call him my boyfriend.” She shared an anecdote of when Paras entered her show Vighnaharta Ganesh, a leading daily carried the news with the headline, ‘Akanksha Puri’s boyfriend Paras Chhabra to play Raavan on the show in which she plays Parvati’.

“He was very upset with the article and even called the editor and had a huge argument with her for the headline, as he said that earlier he was known as Sara (Khan)’s boyfriend and now he cannot take the tag of Akanksha’s boyfriend,” she said.

Paras “became a little rude” with the editor when she refused to give in to his demands and change what she wrote, forcing Akanksha to step in and apologise to her on his behalf.

On the day the news came out, Paras was supposed to shoot for Vighnaharta Ganesh, while Akanksha had an off. She “knew he would create a scene in that mood” and requested her friend Kuldeep Singh, who plays Vishnu on the show, to diffuse the situation.

Akanksha claimed that Paras, who was the winner of Splitsvilla 5, complained about the headline and told Kuldeep that he was well-known while she was a nobody. “Even Kuldeep told me, ‘Akanksha, he disrespected you a lot and no boyfriend talks like this about his girlfriend to a third person. He has no respect. Think before you go ahead with this guy,’” she said, adding that he was extremely unprofessional as well, which led to the makers stopping his last cheque.

“I don’t have an identity but you can see it’s ironic that the same Paras who claims that I am using his name for publicity, keeps taking my name in every interview, in spite of doing two reality shows back-to-back. He is still trending because of my name,” Akanksha signed off.

Paras and Akanksha were in a relationship for three years but it ended after his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He made headlines for his closeness to his co-contestant Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss house, which was said to be one of the reasons behind his breakup.

Though weeks have passed since their bitter breakup, Paras and Akanksha’s war of words and bashing each other in interviews seems to be far from over.

