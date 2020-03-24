Akanksha Puri is in love with Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga says, ‘#SidNaaz , looking at you guys, we all want to fall in love’ | Bollywood Life

Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is out now and the song has got a good response from fans and listeners. Darshan Raval has crooned the number. This is the first time that #SidNaaz is coming out and the excitement is quite high. Well, praise is coming from all quarters. Akanksha Puri, who is a huge fan of #SidNaaz has showered her love on them on Twitter. She wrote, “#BhulaDunga heart on loop, what a beautiful song, @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love, you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother.”

#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love ❤️ you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

This has warmed the hearts of #SidNaaz fans. We have seen that almost every contestant from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has supported Shehnaaz Gill. Rohanpreet, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma and others have lavished their love on the number. This time it is Sidharth Shukla’s good friend, Akanksha Puri who has showed her love for the melodious ballad. The lady, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth at one point clarified before Bigg Boss 13 that they are just good friends.

Akanksha has said that she finds #SidNaaz damn cute and hopes that it materialises into something concrete. She also spoke that she always knew Sidharth as a very logical, mature and sorted man but Shehnaaz had brought out the kid in him. The lady has moved on strongly from Paras Chhabra. Her last song in Vishal’s film Action was a huge hit. Fans went crazy seeing her drop-dead sexy look. Of late, she has been working out like crazy and looking like a million bucks.

