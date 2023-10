LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aker Horizons (OSE: “AKH”) will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday 2 November 2023, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date: Wednesday 2 November 2023

Time: 08:30 CET

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/

Questions can be submitted prior to and throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2023-301968593.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email