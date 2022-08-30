AkkenCloud partners with eSkill to provide the most comprehensive integrated pre-employment tools for staffing agencies

The integrated platforms provide the most able to identify the best matching candidates for open jobs.

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — AkkenCloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps staffing agencies and recruiting agencies revolutionize their efficiencies partners with eSkill to launch the integrated job-customizable tests for more accurate, thorough, and compliant predictors of employee success.

With the aim of providing easily customizable online pre-employment assessment tests, eSkill corporation has developed into a global leader in pre-employment-related skills testing.

eSkill provides organizations with a web-based skill testing service. Specifically, the eSkill application lets hiring and training managers configure tests from our extensive subject library to match their hiring and training needs and reduce the risk of hiring failures and discrimination litigation.

eSkill job-customized tests are more engaging and informative about the job versus lengthy, irrelevant tests that drive away talented people.

“Our partnership with AkkenCloud makes it easy to deliver a more seamless and comprehensive assessment solution to staffing clients,” said Chance Shilling, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at eSkill.

“eSkills has been helping staffing agencies and recruiting agencies to hire smarter, reducing the cost of hiring by 70% and time to hire by 60%. With this integration, our customers will be much more efficient,” said Matt Gallagher, SVP of Enterprise Sales.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing agencies and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

About eskill

Founded in 2003 with the aim of providing easily customizable online tests, eSkill Corporation has developed into a global leader in job-based skills testing software and content. With over 3,500 combinable subjects and subtopics across a wide range of disciplines, including IT, Programming, Office Software, Accounting, Healthcare, Legal, Call Center, Retail, and more, eSkill has become a trusted partner in skills testing for thousands of companies globally, including Zappos, Randstad, Orvis, LG, and many others.

