Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn feature in music video by Dharavi rappers to raise Covid-19 awareness. Watch

Film stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Rana Daggubati featured in a music video by rappers from Dharavi, who have come out with a song to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rappers have created a trilingual anthem — in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil. It is directed and conceptualised by Joel D’Souza and written, composed and performed by MC Altaf, Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz and Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantaiz.

“It’s an absolute honour and pleasure to be a part of this beautiful initiative. These are trying times and it’s so humbling to see so many people come together to spread a message, that too, so powerfully. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. Thank you for making me a small part of it,” said Suniel Shetty.

Dia Mirza added: “This effort is a wonderful example of encouraging behavioural change and spreading awareness that has been made possible with these amazing artists! I feel grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this effort and truly wish it encourages more people to understand the importance and need to stay home stay safe.”

The lyrics of the song urge people living in densely populated regions to adopt safe and healthy measures despite their confined living conditions. Produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, the rappers stress that it is essential to aid the efforts of frontline workers.

MC Altaf of Gully Gang said: “Stay Home, Stay Safe aspires to drive home the message of how safety should be of highest importance to each and every one and we should strictly follow preventive measures as prescribed by the authorities.. Right now, if you are alive, consider it a blessing and practice gratitude and compassion. Assist the COVID warriors in carrying out their duties diligently.”

Rapper DIVINE, who is also founder of Gully Gang Entertainment, also made an appeal. He said: “As one of the representatives of the hip-hop community of India, we are extending a small gesture towards the COVID warriors and spreading awareness amongst people residing in the densely populated areas on the importance of staying home and staying safe. I appeal to the Indian youth, to help others around them, especially senior citizens and co-operate with the police, local administration and healthcare officials who are selflessly rendering their services to keep us safe and mitigate the spread with an aim to eventually overcome this pandemic.”

The rap anthem and music video are a part of a #StayHomeStaySafe campaign supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation.

