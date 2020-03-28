Akshay Kumar contributes Rs.25 crore to PM Narendra Modi’s CARES fund | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus outbreak in the country has been a major concern and hence recently, PM Narendra Modi had shared a tweet where he urged people to donate funds for the disaster management facilities. He wrote, “The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.” Akshay Kumar has done his bit and has donated Rs.25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s CARES fund. Before Akshay Kumar, South superstars Prabha, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu had given their contribution. Akshay Kumar in a tweet has declared about the same. Also Read – 5 diverse songs of Chitrangda Singh that prove she owns anything she’s a part of

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media King here:

Also Read – Honey Singh gets candid about his struggle with bipolar disorder: I never let negativity reach me

Also Read – Baby director Neeraj Pandey on Akshay Kumar: There has been no fall-out

He wrote, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.” Soon after his tweet, Twinkle Khanna took to the micro-blogging site to express her happiness about Akshay Kumar‘s decision. She wrote, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ ” Check out her tweet here:

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Not just Twinkle Khanna, PM Narendra Modi, himself replied to Akshay Kumar’s tweet and said, “Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.