Akshay Kumar Contributes Rs 25 Crores To PM Modi’s Covid-19 Relief Fund

Akshay Kumar (Source: Instagram | @akshaykumar)

Our Bollywood stars are surely doing their best to spread positivity in these trying times. From requesting their fans to stay at home to sharing engaging content on their social media, they are reaching out to them all. On March 28, actor Akshay Kumar extended a hand to help the government combat the coronavirus.

It’s not the first time when the actor has made such thoughtful and generous donations. From donating Rs 1 crore for the families of jawans who were martyred in Pulwama attack to donating money for Chennai’s Flood Relief and launching insurance schemes for stuntmen in Bollywood, the list can go on. He undoubtedly has a heart of gold. The Mission Mangal actor took to his Twitter to announce his contribution of a whopping amount of Rs 25 crores for the fight against the pandemic.

Check out his tweet:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Akshay Kumar’s pledge a ‘great gesture’.

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan and comedian Kapil Sharma had also announced their donation of Rs 20 Lakh and Rs 50 Lakh respectively for the cause.

Similarly, the superstars of the South-Indian industry like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and veteran actor Chiranjeevi also extended their support by contributing money towards fighting Covid-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the gesture by announcing a donation of Rs 2 crores to the PM Relief Fund.

Akki has been quite active on Twitter, urging people to stay indoors and practise social-distancing to limit the spread of the disease. Recently, he also put out a video on his social media blasting the violators who failed to abide by the rules of the shutdown stated by the Indian Government.

Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi‘s release date has been pushed due to the pandemic.