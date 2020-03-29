Akshay Kumar takes Twinkle Khanna to the hospital amidst the coronavirus scare — read deets | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has been a major concern. The deadly virus has been spreading like a wildfire in the whole world and even in India, the cases have grown. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Amidst all this, Akshay Kumar was seen taking his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital in the morning today. Twinkle Khanna had shared the video of their drive from the hospital. No, this is not because Twinkle Khanna has Coronavirus. Apparently, Twinkle Khanna has been injured and had a broken leg. Also Read – Akshay Kumar contributes Rs.25 crore to PM Narendra Modi’s CARES fund

In the video, we see Akshay is seen driving his wife back from the hospital with his mask on. He’s wearing a blue shirt and a black cap. Twinkle filmed the scene from inside the car and shared a glimpse of the deserted streets of Mumbai. Twinkle Khanna said, “It is 10:31 am on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted, except for pigeons and crows -these wonderful gifts for us. Here’s my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk (camera moves to a masked Akshay for a bit). We are on our way back from the hospital. Nope! I don’t have the coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including, like me, for being unusually clumsy. So, this Sunday, my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been more full and and my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well.” Along with the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans” Also Read – 5 diverse songs of Chitrangda Singh that prove she owns anything she’s a part of

Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs. 25 crores to PM Narendra Modi’s CARES fund.

