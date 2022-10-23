Al Horford and Jrue Holiday Partner with Momento NFT to Offer Game-Worn Jerseys and Sneakers to Fans from Opening Night

Five-time NBA All-Star forward for the Boston Celtics, Al Horford, and NBA World Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and NBA All-Star guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday announce they have entered into a partnership with Momento NFT to mint 3 unique NFTs each with special unlockable autographed merchandise available.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Five-time NBA All-Star forward for the Boston Celtics, Al Horford, and NBA World Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and NBA All-Star guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday announce they have entered into a partnership with Momento NFT to mint 3 unique NFTs each with special unlockable autographed merchandise available.

Horford’s first NFT collection became available on Friday, 10/21/22. The first two are digital player cards each with an exclusive quantity of just 500 and the collectors will have the opportunity to win autographed, game-worn merchandise from opening night. The third NFT in the collection from Horford features a personal, short-form video available in a small quantity and each collector unlocks an autographed, full-size basketball.

Digital player card – Unlock an opportunity to win his autographed game-worn jersey from opening night

Digital player card – Unlock an opportunity to win his autographed game-worn sneakers from opening night

Short-form Video (drops 10/26) – Unlock an autographed basketball

Holiday’s first NFT collection is scheduled to drop on Saturday night, 10/22/22. The first two are digital player cards each with an exclusive quantity of just 500 and the collectors will have the opportunity to win autographed, game-worn merchandise from opening night. The third NFT in the collection from Holiday features a personal, short-form video available in a small quantity and each collector unlocks an autographed, full-size basketball.

Digital player card – Unlock an opportunity to win his autographed game-worn jersey from opening night

Digital player card – Unlock an opportunity to win his autographed game-worn sneakers from opening night

Short-form Video (drops 10/26) – Unlock an autographed basketball

Horford and Holiday are among the latest pro athletes leveraging NFT technology to better connect with their fans. When asked why Momento NFT, Horford said, “Man, they have made making, selling, and buying NFTs so easy that even I can do it! You don’t need any knowledge of crypto either.” Check out Horford’s post on Instagram announcing this partnership.

Momento NFT is a social media NFT marketplace unlike any other. The app gives creators the ability to mint their short-form video content into an NFT. The creator can then determine how much they want to sell the video for and if they want to add unlockable perks such as meet and greets, signed merchandise, livestreams, etc. To buy and collect content from their favorite creators, and unlock exclusive experiences and merchandise – fans simply pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay on the app.

Fans interested in viewing or purchasing Horford’s or Holiday’s digital player cards and videos can now download the Momento NFT app from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Momento NFT

Momento NFT is a direct-to-fan social NFT App that allows fans to own viral moments from their favorite creators and unlock perks like meet & greets, autographed merchandise, and more. Be among the first to create or own your own NFT moment by downloading the app here: https://www.momentonft.com

Media Contact

Nelson Sarco, Momento NFT, 1 929-269-3781, [email protected]

SOURCE Momento NFT