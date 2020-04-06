Al Kaline, Tigers’ Perennial All-Around All-Star, Is Dead at 85

Al Kaline, one of baseball’s finest hitters and defensive outfielders whose Hall of Fame career spanned 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, died on Monday at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He was 85.

His son Mark confirmed the death. No specific cause was given.

Kaline lacked the charisma of a Mickey Mantle or a Willie Mays, and he played on only one World Series championship team, but he was among baseball’s premier figures of his era.

He became the youngest batting champion in major league history in 1955 when he hit .340 at age 20. He had 3,007 career hits, the 12th player to reach the No. 3,000 milestone, and he hit 399 home runs, a Tiger record.

Renowned for his powerful arm, Kaline won 10 Gold Glove awards for his play in right field and sometimes in center. He set an American League record for outfielders by playing in 242 consecutive games without an error. He played in 2,834 games from 1953 to 1974, the most of any Tiger, and only Ty Cobb equaled his 22 years with the team.