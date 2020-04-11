Al Kaline Wondered if He Should Have Been a Doctor

Funny how sometimes you remember most saliently a particular instance — perhaps a little thing, an otherwise unnoticed moment — that illuminates, or symbolizes, the whole.

And so it is with me in regard to Al Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder, 18-time American League All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner for fielding excellence, who died on Monday at age 85, and who played his entire 22-year career with the Detroit Tigers, from 1953 to 1974.

I recall one afternoon his running out a double, usually an unremarkable event. As he raced down the first-base line, rounding the bag and then heading for second, he did it with such lightness of foot, with such grace and swiftness, that upon observation it seemed his spike marks would be no deeper in the dirt than those of a bird’s imprint.

Billy Martin, who played for the Tigers in 1958, once said: “I have always referred to Al Kaline as ‘Mr. Perfection.’ He does it all — hitting, fielding, running, throwing — and does it with an extra touch of brilliance.”