Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) – See His Latest Photos!

It’s a big day for Al Pacino – it’s his 80th birthday!

The Oscar-winning actor was born on April 25, 1940 and he has been acting for more than 50 years.

Pacino made his acting debut in an episode of the TV series N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and he got his big break in the 1972 movie The Godfather. After all of these years, he’s still very active in Hollywood and he most recently appeared in the Netflix movie The Irishman, another movie from Martin Scorsese.

The television series Hunters, which Al stars in, premiered earlier this year and you can stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.

For the past few months, Al has been on many red carpets for awards season, Hunters press, and also a charity event to support veterans. His most recent public appearance was on March 8, just days before people started to quarantine. See that photo HERE!

