Al Roker, Gayle King and other morning show anchors put their houses on display during at-home broadcasts

TV viewers who begin their mornings with Today, CBS This Morning and other morning television shows have gotten to know the anchors of those programs infinitely better during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because many of them, just like the rest of us, are working from home.

Their living rooms have become backdrops on national TV, both because they’re working from home to comply with local rules and, in some cases, because one of their colleagues has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here are a few things that have stood out as part of this up-close and very personal view of some of our morning favorites:

Robin Roberts’s dog

The GMA host’s pup Lukas enjoyed some fame pre-pandemic — he has his own Instagram account, with 11,800+ followers — but he’s now a regular on her at-home broadcasts.

Robin Roberts and her dog Lukas appear on Good Morning America. (Photo: YouTube)

He’s undeniably adorable. Lukas sould become a permanent co-host, no?

Gayle King’s photos

When King, an anchor for CBS This Morning, delivers the news of the day to her audience, nowadays she’s doing it from under an extensive collections of photographs. They’re neatly arranged in rows and cover an entire wall. We just know her bestie, Oprah, is up there somewhere…

Gayle King delivers the news in front of a wall of framed photos. (Photo: Instagram)

Anthony Mason’s painting

Anthony Mason delivers the headlines on CBS This Morning. (Photo: CBS News)

And while we’re talking about CBS This Morning, King’s colleague Anthony Mason’s painting, Piazza San Marco in Venice, has caught attention on social media. It hangs just over his head when he’s broadcasting.

What is the painting behind Anthony Mason on CBS this morning? — Judith (@judithtaylor2) April 2, 2020

“I didn’t want to turn my home into a slick-looking TV studio — it’s a New York apartment,” Mason told the Los Angeles Times.

Savannah Guthrie’s American Girl doll

Well, the doll actually belongs to Guthrie’s 5-year-old daughter, not the Today star herself.

She noted April 9 that the toy had made an appearance on that day’s broadcast, although it’s unlikely viewers would have caught it otherwise.