Al Roker’s daughter Courtney gets engaged and the Today show star ‘could not be more thrilled’

Al Roker’s 32-year-old daughter Courtney is engaged to her DJ partner, after he popped the question in a sweet Paris-themed proposal in quarantine.

The 65-year-old Today show star shared the joyful news on Instagram on Sunday – revealing that he ‘waited to get the ok’ from Courtney before posting about the milestone moment.

‘I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him #shesaidyes,’ he captioned a collage of photos on Instagram of the beaming couple.

‘Could not be more thrilled for these two.’

Al Roker took to Instagram on Easter Sunday and announced his oldest daughter, Courtney Roker, got engaged to Wesley Laga during their home quarantine

Beaming: Courtney Roker, 32, shared the happy news about their engagement by sharing a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday

The longtime television weatherman and host waited until Easter Sunday to make the announcement on social media, however his daughter couldn’t wait before posting about the news herself.

Courtney, who is a professional chef, posted a series of images on her own account on Saturday, revealing sweet details about how Wesley – a DJ and theater teacher – found a way to make his proposal unforgettable, despite having his original plans canceled because of the pandemic.

The daughter of the Today host explained that the couple had planned a romantic trip to Paris together, but their vacation was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, Wesley ‘brought Paris’ to Courtney, creating his own version of their vacation in their home.

Laga had planned on proposing during a trip to Paris, France, but he had to reverse course and prose during their home quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic

Romantic: Courtney revealed that her fiancé brought Paris to her with ‘music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV’

‘Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,’ Courtney wrote in her Instagram caption caption.

‘We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.’

She added, ‘I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you.’

In one photo, Courtney looked smitten with love as she proudly showed off her engagement ring while her new fiancé pointed to the diamond rock.

There’s also two other photos of the pair snuggling up with each other during their home sequester moments after she said yes to his proposal.

Al and his first wife, NBC producer Alice Bell, adopted Courtney before they divorced in 1994.

He also also has a daughter Leila, 21, and son Nicholas, 17, with his wife Deborah Roberts, who’s been a longtime television journalist for ABC.

Family matters: Al Roker and his first wife, NBC producer Alice Bell, adopted Courtney before they divorced in 1994; he also has two children, Leila and Nicholas, with wife Deborah Roberts who are pcitured together in January 2020