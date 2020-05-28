Alan Jones’ final show on 2GB bathed in controversy over Roger Federer video

Legendary radio host Alan Jones has begun his final breakfast program ahead of his retirement from the airwaves after 35 years.

Jones, 79, will call time on his 2GB radio slot at noon on Friday.

The top rating host announced earlier this month that he was retiring on the advice of his doctors after decades of pre-dawn starts.

In his years on radio, Jones became the self-appointed and sometimes outrageously dogmatic voice of the battler, feared and courted by politicians.

Jones has put together an incredible 226 consecutive ratings wins in the hard fought breakfast slot – a feat that is unlikely to ever be matched.

But Jones’ final show has not been without controversy, with a congratulatory video message from tennis champion Roger Federer criticised by sports fans online.

‘Hi Alan, it’s Roger here. I wanted to wish you all the very best for what’s to come and many congratulations on an amazing 35-year career in the media business, take care and all the best. Bye,’ Federer said.

Federer was one of just dozens of well wishers to leave glowing tributes for Jones in the weeks leading up to his departure from the airwaves.

Close political friends including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Nationals leader in NSW John Barilaro and Sky News commentator Peta Credlin were among those to call in.

Sporting greats including jockeys Hugh Bowman and Darren Beadman, soccer star Mark Bosnich and former rugby union stars who played under him in the Wallabies 1984 Grand Slam tour of the United Kingdom where he was the head coach.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised Jones for his championing the causes of his listeners, including in recent times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Thank you Alan, enjoy the rest of the morning and enjoy a bit of time off too. I’m glad you are taking the doctors advice,’ Jones said.

‘You’ve been one of those who are championing the current cause of getting the economy back up and running.’

Jones’ radio career began at 2UE in 1985 and moved to 2GB in 2001, where he delivered a record 226 wins in rating surveys.

Jones (pictured with Jennifer Hawkins), 79, made the shock announcement to his listeners on Tuesday morning, telling them he had been told by doctors it was becoming detrimental to his health

His presence at 2GB was pivotal in driving the station to No.1 in the Sydney market.

The former Wallabies coach will continue his roles as a columnist for News Corp Australia’s newspapers and on an evening TV show on Sky News.

His breakfast show replacement, Ben Fordham, is due to take over from Monday.

Fordham’s replacement in the drive time slot is yet to be announced by 2GB bosses.