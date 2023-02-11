Jimmys Post

ALAT Partners Samsung, Makes Pre-orders of the Diamond Series Easier for Nigerians

ByJimmys Post

Feb 11, 2023

ALAT launches Pre-orders for Samsung Diamond Series

In a deal announced on February 1 2023, ALAT by Wema has announced a partnership with South Korean manufacturer Samsung Electric Industries to sell Samsung S23 Series..

Olusegun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer, informed prospective buyers that they could make a partial payment or buy on credit for any of the models in the series to encourage them to take advantage of the partnership.

“This partnership between ALAT and Samsung will simplify the acquisition of high-end gadgets, provide customers with multiple payment options, and simplify logistics,” he says.

“Our current and prospective customers who desire to own any of the models of the new Samsung S23 Series phones can pre-order their choice on ALAT.” “They can also choose their preferred pick-up locations, and their orders will be delivered to their preferred destination,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Obi Cuban, First Samsung Nigeria Customer to Take Hold of Galaxy S23 Ultra

Additionally, Adeniyi encouraged prospective buyers to take advantage of the partnership’s partial payment and credit options.

“Customers can either make full payment or pay a 30-percent equity contribution from their selected account, after which the devices can be picked up at the preferred locations selected on their Pre-Order Forms.” Individuals who wish to buy on credit can do so through the device loan feature on ALAT.

The bank noted that, while customers will be notified by email or phone call through one of their contact agents when their order is delivered to their preferred locations, those who want to track the status of their orders can do so via telephone at 07000PURPLE or 08039003700, or via WhatsApp chat at 09044411010.


AIT

