Alden Ehrenreich’s ‘Brave New World’ Will Premiere When Peacock Launches – First Look!

The upcoming series Brave New World has been given a premiere date – July 15!

The new series stars Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich and is based on the groundbreaking novel by Aldous Huxley.

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

Also starring in the series are Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya.

The upcoming series will premiere on the streaming service Peacock when it launches on July 15.

Click through the gallery for the first look photos…