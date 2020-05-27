Jimmys Post

They’re back! Aldi brings back its popular Merino wool knits in a new Special Buys sale – and they cost just $35 each

  • Supermarket giant Aldi Australia is selling a range of Merino woollen knits
  • The winter range is available as part of the weekly Special Buys this week
  • Customers can choose from a selection of casual jumpers, cardigans and tops 
  • A puffer jacket, ankle boots, leggings and tights are also part of the collection 

Aldi Australia has released its affordable Merino wool winter range as part of the budget retailer’s latest Special Buys sale .

The sale features a selection of bargain jumpers, cardigans and long sleeve tops that don’t exceed $35 in price.

According to the experts at Smart Wool, Merino is a specific and unique type of wool that is known to absorb odour caused by bacteria and is a popular choice for outwear as the weather cools down as it’s not too heavy. 

Additional options in Aldi’s winter collection include a women’s puffer jacket and leather and suede ankle boots – both priced at $29.99. 

The Merino Cable Knit which is available in two colours – charcoal or berry.

The product is made from 50 per cent Merino wool and 50 per cent acrylic, offering a warm, breathable fabric.

It’s available from sizes eight to 16 but is a relaxed fit, and so it may be wise to choose a smaller size than usual.

For the same price, shoppers may want to to purchase the women’s Cable Knit jumper that is made from 100 per cent Merino wool (pictured)

How does Merino wool differ from other types of wool?

Merino wool is a natural fibre grown by Merino sheep 

It’s thinner and softer than regular wool – making it easy to wear next to skin 

Merino wool is unique because it absorbs odour caused by bacteria – trapping their smell and keeping them from building up 

This means you can wear Merino wool odour-resistant clothing for longer without having to worry about smelling

Source: Smart Wool 

For the same price, shoppers may want to purchase the women’s Cable Knit jumper that is made from 100 per cent Merino wool.

The knit features a V-neck lining, a front cable-style lining, is machine washable and feels soft to the touch.

Another product that is also made from 100 per cent Merino wool is the women’s Scoop Top, which could be worn under the Cable Knit jumper for extra warmth. 

The casual long sleeve top is available in four varying colours and is priced at $29.99 each.

Another product that is also made from 100 per cent Merino wool is the women’s Scoop Top, which could be worn under the Cable Knit jumper for extra warmth

The new winter range also features additional clothing, including the stylish women’s puffer jacket with a detachable faux fur trim along the hood

The new winter range also features additional clothing, including the stylish women’s puffer jacket with a detachable faux fur trim along the hood.

The jacket has functional side pockets, a front zipper, ribbing at the cuffs and is available for $29.99, but isn’t made from Merino wool.

All products can be purchased from Aldi stores while stock lasts.

