Alec Baldwin Plays Trump ‘One Last Time’ in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Finale Cold Open – Watch!

Alec Baldwin is back as President Trump on Saturday Night Live!

The actor once again impersonated the president on the sketch show’s season finale on Saturday (May 9).

Alec as Trump made an appearance during the cold open, which featured a virtual graduation for college students.

“I’m so honored to be your vale-dictator,” Alec as Trump said. “But today’s not about me. It’s about you. Although I should spend a little time on me first, because I’ve been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln.”

“You’re actually lucky to be graduating right now there are so many exciting new jobs out there, like grocery store bouncer, cam-girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal,” he continued. “Don’t forget about coal. It’s in the ground, and you just dig down and grab it.”

At the end of the cold open, Alec broke character, suggesting that this is his last time playing Trump.

“And taped from my home, one last time,” Alec said, “it’s Saturday night.”