Alec Baldwin Producing, Starring as Outlaw in Western ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin is producing and starring in the independent Western action movie “Rust” with Joel Souza directing from his own script, based on a story by Souza and Baldwin.

Highland Film Group will launch international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film Online, which launches on June 22. CAA Media Finance is handling the domestic rights, and BondIt Media Capital is financing.

Baldwin will portray infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust, who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13 year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. The two fugitives must outrun a legendary U.S. Marshal and a bounty hunter as deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American frontier.

Baldwin is producing through his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam and executive producer Matthew Helderman. Baldwin and Nigam produced Souza’s “Crown Vic.” Anna Granucci is also producing with Elizabeth L. Barbatelli as an executive producer.

Baldwin won Emmys for starring on “30 Rock” and for portraying President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” He appeared in the last two “Mission: Impossible” films. Souza’s writing credits include “Crown Vic,” “Break Night” and “Ghost Squad.”

Baldwin is represented by CAA and Cavalry Media. Baldwin’s El Dorado is repped by Marc H. Simon at Fox Rothschild. Souza is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and Miloknay Weiner. Nigam is repped by Stephen Foreht and DiSante Frank & Co.

