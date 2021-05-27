Alert: Apple’s sky blue AirPods Max just went on sale on Amazon

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $19.02: Typically $549, Apple’s sky blue AirPods Max are on sale on Amazon for “just” $529.98 as of May 25.

As my colleague Leah Stodart said in her pre-Prime Day rundown, we weren’t counting on seeing a huge discount on the AirPods Max during Amazon’s big shopping event next month — Apple’s fancy over-ear headphones are still in such high demand (despite a borderline ridiculous $550 price tag) that retailers don’t necessarily need to lure in buyers with a deal.

But now we’re getting a little more hopeful: Amazon just put the sky blue AirPods Max on sale for $529.98, a $20 savings that takes a little bit of the edge off their sky-high MSRP. (That’s their biggest discount yet, for those of you keeping track at home.)

This makes a Prime Day AirPods Max deal seem way more likely, but do keep in mind that a Prime Day AirPods Max deal has a very good chance of selling out fast — you might as well grab a pair now while Amazon’s inventory is still abundant.

Introduced in mid-December (and swiftly turned into a meme), the AirPods Max mark Apple’s very first attempt at non-Beats-branded over-ear headphones. Tim Cook and company were mostly successful, says Mashable tech guru Brenda Stolyar: While they may be a bit uncomfortable for glasses-wearers and people with smaller heads, she wrote, stellar noise cancellation and an H1 chip for effortless pairing on top of “excellent audio quality, easy-to-use controls, and good battery life” make them a dang good pair of headphones for anyone who can afford them. (You can read her full review here.)

Hit the blue button below to snag a pair for under $530 while you still can — they didn’t last long at this price at Walmart.

