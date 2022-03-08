Alert: Score a refurbished Roomba for only $160

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $90: You can get a refurbished iRobot Roomba e6 for just $159.99 as one of Amazon’s March 4 deals of the day. That’s 36% off its $249.99 MSRP (and an extremely low price for a Roomba).

What’s the easiest way to get a Roomba for under $200 outside of Black Friday, you ask? Two words: Buy refurbished.

Amazon’s March 4 Deal of the Day stars a new-to-you iRobot Roomba e6, a smart, self-charging robot vacuum that’s listed for only $159.99 through midnight tonight. It normally retails for $249.99, so this saves you a good 36%.

For comparison’s sake, the e6 features five times the suction power of the cheapest Roomba currently listed on the iRobot site. (That would be the $275 Roomba 694.) It also packs iRobot’s patented three-stage cleaning system that’s a beast against pet hair, with dual multi-surface brushes designed to avoid tangling and a built-in filter to help with the allergen part.

That brawn is matched with just-as-impressive brains: Not only does the e6 support voice control, but it can even suggest personalized schedules based on your cleaning habits and dock itself to charge.

Keep in mind that this robot vacuum (like all of Amazon’s “renewed” products) has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned, so while you may notice a few minor scratches or dents on its body, it’ll work good as new. It’s also covered by a 90-day guarantee that gets you a refund or replacement if it winds up not working out — there’s really no catch here.

