Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, Shows Off Toned Abs In A Striped Bikini While Chilling With Her Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram on Apr. 25 to share gorgeous photos of her happily posing in a two-toned bikini along with some cute videos of her having fun in a pool with her dog and son.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, is making sure to enjoy her time in quarantine and she’s looking amazing while doing so! The model shared some incredible snapshots of herself in a two-toned bikini on Apr. 25 and her impressive toned abs could be seen in almost all of them. The brunette beauty wore a strapless swimsuit top that was hot pink and light pink in color and matching bottoms as she posed while standing near her pool. She kept her long locks down and also had a multi-colored wrap-around skirt tied around her waist in some of the pics and even held what looked like a glass of water with cucumbers in it in one. “Sunshine, sunshine reggae, let the good vibes get a lot stronger! 🌈✨‼️ #weekendvibes #stayhome,” she captioned the post.

In addition to the pics, Alessandra took to her Instagram story to share some videos from the same day and included one of her dog and one of her seven-year-old son Noah swimming in the pool. “Oh look who’s going for a nice swim and a little exercise, Cinnamon! Hey baby!” she could be heard saying in one clip that showed her adorable brown pooch making his way across the water in her pool. She could also be heard talking to her son in Portuguese as he asked her, “Why?” in English and looked like he was having the time of his life while swimming beside the dog.

Alessandra’s latest posts prove she’s making the most of her time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also seemed to have a great time at home when she celebrated her 39th birthday on Apr. 11. She shared some fun-loving pics that showed her looking thrilled while spending time with her family, which also includes her 11-year-old daughter Anja, while surrounded by many balloons and a great big delicious-looking cake. “Wow! I don’t even know how to start … so many messages, so much love!! Thank you to my family, my friends and thank you to all of you!!! Even in this crazy time I feel so connected to you all!!! I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. My love for you is infinite!!! 💫,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

It’s wonderful to see Alessandra having the time of her life at her home during these tough times. We’re glad she knows how to put a smile on and find the joy in her surroundings and her family!