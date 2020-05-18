Alessandra Ambrosio Holds on Close to Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi While Picking Up Pizza

Alessandra Ambrosio holds onto boyfriend Nicolo Oddi‘s arm as they stop by Gjelina restaurant to pick up pizza for dinner on Sunday evening (May 17) in Venice, Calif.

The 39-year-old Brazilian model and the Alanui co-founder stayed safe in face masks as they stepped out real quick to pick up dinner before heading home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Earlier that day, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a couple of hot photos of herself lounging out in a yellow bikini in her backyard.

“Recharging …. ☀️☀️☀️☀️,” Alessandra captioned the below post.