Alesso & Liam Payne Release ‘Midnight’ – Watch the Performance Video Filmed in Quarantine!

Alesso and Liam Payne are teaming up!

The 28-year-old Swedish DJ and producer and the 26-year-old One Direction star released their new collaboration “Midnight” on Wednesday (April 8).

“During these difficult times Liam and I hope this song can bring some light,” says Alesso.

The performance video was shot during quarantine, with Alesso mixing and producing the record in LA and Liam Payne performing the track on his rooftop in London overlooking the city.

Watch the performance video for “Midnight” and read the lyrics inside…