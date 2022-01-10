Alex Morrison joins Pearpop as its first Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cole Mason, Founder & CEO of Pearpop, today announced veteran agency executive Alex Morrison has joined Pearpop as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

Launched in 2020, Pearpop is the world’s first Creator Collaboration Marketplace, giving brands access to “Influence, On-Demand.” Pearpop enables brands to book authentic creators as quickly and easily as hailing a ride share or buying an ad through Google or Facebook.

The company has seen explosive growth for both its TikTok and Instagram offerings, working with brands ranging from Netflix, Amazon, Headspace, Rakuten, Universal Pictures, and more. With over 130,000+ creators actively using Pearpop to grow and monetize their influence, 2022 promises to be another massive year of growth at Pearpop, for both Creators and Brands.

“Alex embodies everything we were looking for in a leader. A rare combination, Alex is a seasoned executive but also a builder at heart – and has a strong pulse on the fast changing nature of our industry,” said Mason, “As a new generation, fueled by social media, reshapes how companies think about brand and marketing, Pearpop is going to be at the center of this transformation. We needed a leader that could keep up with and drive this change, and Alex is that individual.”

Alex joins Pearpop from Grey, where he served as Global Partner and President of Grey West for the past 5 years. While there, he built a client roster of some of the most creative and admired brands including YouTube, Amazon, Square, 23andMe, and the University of California. During his tenure he grew the agency’s west coast operations 3x in 3 years, and most recently ran global strategic growth across the agency’s 32 offices, reporting directly to Global CEO Michael Houston.

Previously, Alex served as VP, Global Managing Director at R/GA Content Studio, where he also founded the R/GA Influence Studio, an early and innovative model designed to authentically connect brand clients with the creator community.

“The Creator Economy is not a trend and it’s not going away — creators command bigger audiences and engagement than hit TV shows. Yet apart from the very top tier, creators are still struggling to make a living doing what they love. Pearpop sets a completely new standard of impact and accountability for brand and creator collaboration.”

At Pearpop, Alex will be responsible for driving all growth and reputation for the Pearpop brand, and will be a chief architect in bringing to life our vision of moving from platform-based awareness to people-driven influence.

