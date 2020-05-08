Alex Newell Celebrates Moms in ‘Mama Told Me’ Music Video

Alex Newell has released the music video for his new song “Mama Told Me” and it features a lot of stars!

The video is perfectly timed for Mother’s Day as it celebrates motherhood and it includes photos from Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, Shangela, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, and more.

“My father died when I was six, so I was raised by my mom,” Alex said in a statement. “I paid homage to what she did for me and what motherhood is – instilling positivity into a child no matter what age, sharing wisdom, nurturing them, comforting them. I also wanted to write an anthem for the house moms we have in the LGBTQ community, adoptive moms, and anyone who is a maternal figure and nurturer.”

The season finale of Alex‘s NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist aired earlier this week.