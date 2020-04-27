Alex Rodriguez Shares Beautiful Photo With Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Natasha, 15: ‘Incredibly Grateful’

Alex Rodriguez posted an inspiring message along with this stunning selfie, and revealed he ‘loves’ spending time with his ‘beautiful girls’!

Alex Rodriguez, 44, has everything he needs in quarantine! The former baseball star shared a positive caption on his latest Instagram photo, posted on Saturday, April 25. “One thing I’m incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family,” Alex wrote. “I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures,” he added, along with a laughing-crying emoji.

Alex posed alongside fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 50, and his daughter Natasha, 15, who expertly snapped the stunning selfie! The “If You Had My Love” singer glowed in the makeup free photo as her perfect looked absolutely flawless. Jen kept her hair back in a tight clean bun and kept her quarantine style going in a crewneck sweatshirt, accessorizing with a breathtaking pair of diamond stud earrings. Natasha sweetly rested her head against her dad’s fiancee, and the trio looked so cute together!

“Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else,” Alex continued in his inspiring and uplifting message. “This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families,” the former Yankee added for his 3.7 million followers, just days after he and Jennifer donated 20,000 meals to out-of-work employees in the hospitality industry.

He went on to encourage his fans to keep their heads high and stay in touch with those important to them. “I hope you are doing OK and are doing your best to keep your spirits up. Try to do something positive today, like texting someone you haven’t spoke to recently just to say hello,” he added. “Be grateful for the people in your life. You’ll brighten their day, and then ask them to pay it forward and reach out to someone else to do the same…Stay safe and spread love! We will come out of this, so let’s do our best to take care of each other,” he concluded.

Jennifer sweetly commented, “We love you” on the image, which has already garnered over 150,000 likes. The couple have been quarantined in Alex’s Miami home with her adorable twins Max and Emme, 12, and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 — and have been posting up a storm on social media! Jen and Alex event joined an Instagram live with her ex-boyfriend Diddy, 50, and had an epic dance off to the song “Been Around The World”!