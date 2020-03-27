Alex Trebek reciting Lizzo is 100% what we needed right now

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek recited a Lizzo lyric as a clue to a question on the episode that aired Thursday night. And while his rendition was far from musical, it was still music to our ears.

A contestant picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000. Up came the clue: “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

Another contestant answered correctly with “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek deadpanned, “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.” And the audience laughed.