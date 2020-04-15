Alex Trebek’s birthday gift to us is his memoir

Simon & Schuster has announced that the new book, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on July 21, the day before Trebek’s 80th birthday.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the official Twitter account for his show “Jeopardy!”

“Wondering what Alex has been up to at home?,” the tweet read. “He wrote a book!”

According to the description on the publisher’s site “The book combines illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality, and philanthropy.”