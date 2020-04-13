Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Never Spoken to Joe Biden. Here’s What She Would Say.

I want to respect his win, he won because of his coalition building, he won because of his service, he won for a lot of different reasons — but I don’t think he won because Americans don’t want “Medicare for all.” And in this moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if what we’re seeing with coronavirus didn’t further change people’s views in further support of a progressive agenda.

How should the relationship that progressives had in 2016 with Hillary Clinton inform the way you all go about it in 2020 with Biden? What are the lessons from how that turned out that are worth changing, or replicating, this time around?

As much as a dumpster fire as Twitter can be sometimes, I actually think the process was much less painful and nasty and fraught as it was in 2016. In 2016, things like superdelegates delegitimized the process so much that it felt a lot more scorched-earth, and I’m not even talking about between the two candidates, but just how voters felt about the party.

I think people understand that there are limits to what Biden will do and that’s understandable — he didn’t run as a progressive candidate. But, at the bare minimum, we should aspire to be better than what we have been before. And I just don’t know if this message of “We’re going to go back to the way things were” is going to work for the people for who the way things were was really bad.

Is an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsement of Joe Biden a sure thing?

I’ve always said that I will support the Democratic nominee. But unity is a process, and figuring out what that looks like is part of this whole conversation that I think Bernie and Warren and other folks are a part of as well.

Yes. But I guess I’m asking about you. Is there something you’re looking for? Is there a difference between voting for him or campaigning for him? What are the range of possibilities of your relationship with the Democratic nominee in the next months?

Beating Donald Trump is a matter of life or death for our communities. I think it’s a difference between making an argument for harm reduction, and making the argument for, there’s actually going to be progress made for us.