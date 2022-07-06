Alexandrite Publishing, LLC Kicks Off #SummerArtfulness: A Virtual Writing Road Trip

NOKESVILLE, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alexandrite Publishing, LLC is taking their social media followers on a journey of discovery with Summer Artfulness, a season-long virtual road trip that can be enjoyed from locations around the world.

Throughout the summer, photos of their book Artfulness: Formula-Free Creative Writing Explorations for Secondary ELA Classes will be captured in unique locations and posted to social media, #summerartfulness. Followers explore the images to find inspiration. Then, they craft original creative pieces. Think of it as a virtual Writers’ Walk, but one where participants have a chance to share their work with a broader audience.

And because Alexandrite Publishing, LLC believes that everyone has a story to tell, Summer Artfulness is designed so that anyone, including novice writers, can play along. People of all ages and skill-levels are encouraged to take part in the fun.

For each Summer Artfulness image, the company posts, eligible participants are encouraged to share their writing with Alexandrite Publishing, LLC for the opportunity to have their work featured in the August or September editions of The AlexandWriter, Alexandrite Publishing’s monthly newsletter. In addition, all eligible entrants will earn a chance to win a year’s worth of Diamond-level membership to Alexandrite Publishing’s Hidden Gems, a collaborative community for writers, readers, and educators. The complete entry rules can be found at the Alexandrite Publishing website.

Participants do not have to submit a piece of writing to travel along the virtual journey, however. There are a number of other ways to enjoy Summer Artfulness, including sharing a favorite line or excerpt in the post comments, snapping a picture of their own copy of Artfulness on its journey around the world, or by uploading their original setting-based photos with accompanying writing prompts for others to enjoy, #summerartfulness. Participants should also include the tag @alexandritepublishing.

Artfulness is available online at the Alexandrite Publishing, LLC website and at other major book retailers.

