Alfa Laval collaborates with BenLink to expand its service offering within food and selected energy applications

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval has signed a collaboration agreement with BenLink, a crowd service provider, to expand its service offering, mainly in the food and selected energy applications. BenLink’s extensive network of service technicians will be able to deliver real-time maintenance and support under the supervision of Alfa Laval’s technical experts – further supporting Alfa Laval’s heat transfer service business.

Alfa Laval’s service business accounts for 29 percent of the company’s order intake (2020) and has shown a good development over the last years. Alfa Laval continuously strives to secure customer uptime through prime service execution, via its own organization and tools for digital and remote service supply – and through collaboration with partners such as BenLink, with more than 4 000 technicians based in Germany, India, the UK, and the USA.

“To be able to deliver an excellent customer experience is essential for our relationships with our clients,” says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. “With this collaboration, combining our technical expertise with their network, we will get more ‘feet on the street’ and will be able to deliver high quality service and maintenance even closer to our customers.”

Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division, adds: “Well-serviced products are important for our customers but also for society, as estimates show that up to 2.5 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions could be prevented if heat exchangers currently installed in industrial processes were simply cleaned and maintained properly.”

Did you know… When properly serviced and maintained, Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers can run for more than 20 years in an industrial process.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

