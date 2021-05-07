Alfred’s Kid’s Guitar Course 1: The Easiest Guitar Method Ever!, Book, DVD & Online Video/Audio/Software



Alfred’s Kid’s Guitar Course is a fun method that teaches you to play songs on the guitar right away. Each lesson on every colorful page is explained in plain language that’s easy to understand, and accompanying audio that you can stream or download online is included so you can hear what each example should sound like. Plus, you get to learn from three irresistible guitar experts—a clever, classical dog, one cool jazz cat, and a friendly alligator who loves the blues. They draw attention to what’s important on each page and help you learn by making music fun! Parents can be effective guides to help you through this course, even if they’ve never had any musical training themselves.

The companion DVD demonstrates the fundamentals of guitar playing, including how to hold and tune the guitar, strum chords, read music, and play lots of fun songs! The video also features on screen music notation for an easy introduction to reading music, live performances that demonstrate how the music should sound, and bonus MP3 audio tracks of all the music examples for listening and playing along! Also included is easy-to-use computer software that lets you watch the music on screen as it plays. You can speed the music up or slow it down—it’s up to you! Online access to the video, MP3s, and software is included free with the DVD kit.

Get ready to take your first and best step toward a lifetime of musical enjoyment!