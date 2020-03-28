Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown? — watch video | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the cutest couple of B-town. Though they both have never confessed it but it is quite evident from their public appearances together and their pictures. There have been reports of the two getting married soon. Their fans too want them to get married soon. The two have been seen together often during award shows, weddings, parties, etc. Alia Bhatt also posts a lot of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. Apparently they both have moved in together during the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. A video has been going viral which shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. The country is in a lockdown till April 15 as the coronavirus cases have been increasing. All the shoots of television shows and films have been stopped and hence we cannot see any new episodes of any show or any new movie. The Government has been taking the necessary measures and the citizens are asked to stay at home. Also Read – Week that was south: Motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR released, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed

In the video of Alia and Ranbir that went viral, we see the couple as the walked out of their house for a walk with one of Ranbir's dogs. Alia had earlier shared pictures of the dogs on her Instagram account on Saturday morning. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen dressed in casuals, just walking around the small compound. Check out the video here:



It was earlier speculated that Alia Bhatt has moved in with Ranbir Kapoor when she had posted a picture of hers on her Instagram earlier this week and credited Ranbir for clicking it. Well, Alia and Ranbir fans surely must be very happy about this video.

