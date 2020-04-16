Alia Bhatt applauds Madhuri Dixit’s dance campaign, calls it ‘great initiative’

Actor Alia Bhatt has praised veteran actor Madhuri Dixit’s new dance initiative as part of her larger effort called Dance with Madhuri. The Gully Boy actor took to Twitter to talk about it.

She wrote: “Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Everyone, here’s your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Visit http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek to start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove @MadhuriDixit.”

Alia and Madhuri collaborated in 2019’s Kalank, with a song titled Ghar More Pardesiya featuring both. While the film was a dud on box office, it earned kudos for cinematography and set design.

Recently, while talking to Mid-Day, Alia revealed, “I was lucky that it wasn’t a dance-off. Madhuri ma’am could sense my tension; she was constantly instructing me on how to conduct myself. She ensured I performed everything perfectly – from the expressions to the steps.”

Through the lockdown, Madhuri like so many other Bollywood stars, has been trying to create awareness and asking fans to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. She has also been posting some fun videos like she did recently when she shared a video trying to teach her son dance. The video started with the actor matching her dance steps with the rhythm of the tabla that her son was playing. “Quarantine is making all of us do things that we’ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri,” she wrote in the caption. The video ended with Madhuri and Arin dancing as she is seen teaching him, thus making it clear that she always wanted to teach dance to him and dance along with him.

Alia too has been sharing pictures with sweet messages through the lockdown. She had recently posted a cute picture of herself on Instagram and had said how she believed in magic. In the picture, the Gully Boy actor is seen seated with her head resting on a table. The star kid is seen slaying the no make-up look with an adorable smile and a casual t-shirt. “Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do,” she captioned the picture. She was also part of a video which also had a number of Bollywood celebrities talking about the importance of staying at home during coronavirus.

