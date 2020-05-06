Alia Bhatt fashion: Throwback to her best summer looks and accessories

Actor Alia Bhatt is one of the significant millennial style icons and quite a relatable one. Since her first film, Student Of The Year back in 2012, the Kalank actor’s fashion was also evolved like her choice of roles. She has definitely come a long way from shimmery gowns, chunky accessories and to basically dressing her own age with silhouettes, patterns and textures that complement her delicate demeanour. Pantsuits, dresses, co-ords, tonal separates, prints, athleisure, midi dresses, denim, street style, oversized ensembles rule her wardrobe now with minimal accessories to go with those styles. She clearly loves softer tones and that is just the right choices for summer style.

The Gully Boy actor has been spotted in designs by big names like Prabal Gurung, Celia Kritharioti, Michael Costello, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Paule Ka, Roberta Einer, Osman Yousefzada and Georges Hobeika among others and she never fails to impress us. The Raazi actor in no time has acquired the style queen status among the new-age millennials who also look at fashion as a way to show who they are and exploring their sense of personal styles.

As compared to the previous generation of actors, the new faces are looking at dressing up according to what works from them and how they are projecting themselves. The era of templated celebrity dressing is challenged and Bhatt is among the few who are keeping it real as they share their lives across their social media handles.

Bhatt’s summer wardrobe is the perfect mix of colours, clean silhouettes and textures and the way she wears it is the ultimate style guide for millennials on how to dress during the summer season. The Dear Zindagi actor loves feminine silhouettes and never goes over the top with her style picks be it her choice of ensembles, colours, jewellery, accessories, make-up and hair-dos. She mostly keeps it simple and clean be it traditional wear, contemporary looks or even the mix of both.

