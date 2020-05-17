Alia Bhatt gets her hair trimmed at home by a ‘multitalented loved one’, is she hinting at Ranbir Kapoor? | Bollywood Life

Alia Bhatt took to her instagram to post a mirror selfie. What caught our attention was the caption in which she thanked a multitalented loved one’ for trimming her hair in lockdown. Her caption read, “P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop,” she wrote. This certainly hints at her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. As you might be aware, they are together in this lockdown. Also Read – Throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira Rajput’s birthday in hospital and Sara Ali Khan’s childhood bond with BFFs went VIRAL this week

The lockdown is affecting people in different days. Some people like Alia have risen to the occasion and are making the most of it. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going, they say. Alia certainly falls in that tough category. She wrote, "60 days later – stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don't know what I would've done without you'll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge."

In April, there was a short film called Family, which featured many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh. It was virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey who had revealed that Alia and Ranbir shot each other for it. “The back story is incredible. Amit Ji’s portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka’s segment, Rajinikanth ji’s was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless,” Prasoon told PTI.

Alia keeps appreciating Ranbir Kapoor in her posts. She had earlier posted a picture of her staring into the sunset. He caption read, “stay home &… watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S credit to my all time fav photographer RK.” Neetu Kapoor left a heart emoji on that caption. Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt commented, “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.”

