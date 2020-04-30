Alia Bhatt Helped Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Witness His Last Rites Through Video Call

Earlier today, the news of Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor‘s death left us all disheartened and gutted. Rishi Ji, who had been battling leukemia for two years now, breathed his last this morning at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The 67 years old actor was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after experiencing a breathing problem.

Given the lockdown situation in the country, he had a quiet funeral this evening at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai, attended by his close family and friends only. Along with the pictures of the Kapoor family, the photo of Alia Bhatt holding the phone standing next to Neetu Kapoor during the funeral went viral. She was trolled on the internet for being insensitive to sentiments of the family by using her phone. But, she was in fact making sure Rishi Ji’s daughter and Ranbir Kapoor‘s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, doesn’t miss saying her final goodbye’s to her father. As she resides in Delhi, Riddhima is on her way to Mumbai, but couldn’t make it to the funeral. So, Alia made sure she video-called her and made her a part of the entire process.

Sharing her grief about the passing of Rishi Ji, Alia penned a lovely note on her Instagram post the funeral. She wrote about how she is so grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know the legendary actor and get to call him family in these two years. She even posted a picture of Rishi Ji with boyfriend Ranbir and said, “Beautiful boys”.

Have a look at it: