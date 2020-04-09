‘Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Shot Each Other’s Segments’ — ‘Family’ Director Prasoon Pandey

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Source: Instagram | @aliaabhatt)

The short film, Family, starring the superstars from the entire Indian film industry was adored by one and all for its concept and lovely execution. The whole idea was to not get out of their houses and shoot the entire film in their own spaces in an attempt to throw light on the importance of social distancing. And boy, was it flawless. Check it out here.

Directed by Prasoon Pandey, this film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Momooty, Ranbir Kapoor, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohanlal, Shiv Raj Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Kulkarni. Prasoon told PTI that it was Ranbir and Alia who suggested that they should make this a pan-Indian initiative because of which it became a bigger idea.

Talking about how they shot for it, he tells PTI:

The back story is incredible. Amit ji’s portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka’s segment, Rajinikanth ji’s was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless. Their families were shooting them as they were inside the house. I had made the template so simple, that even a 10-year-old kid could shoot it. So their own families started shooting and that’s when I thought this film can be called Family.

How sweet, right? The actors shot their portions and submitted them individually to the director who stitched it together with his team, who were also working out of their own homes.

We previously saw Alia and Ranbir take a walk in the compound with Ranbir’s dogs and wondered if they actually did move in together amid the lockdown. Read about it here. Now, it seems like they actually have!