Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra’s Footage Sent To London For Edit

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s movie Brahmastra has been one of the most anticipated movies ever. The Ayan Mukherji directorial is a romantic fantasy film that’s been in the making for almost 2 years now. Towards the end of 2019, the makers had decided to release a short teaser for the logo of the film but had postponed the date of release to 4th December 2020. But now, with the global pandemic shutting us down, the last leg of the shoot that was supposed to happen in Mumbai also came to a halt. But a recent report in Mid-Day suggests that Ayan Mukherji has assured that the team is right on track even with the lockdown. In fact, the report suggested that Ayan had chosen a London based studio to handle the special effects of Brahmastra.

According to a source, a large portion of the footage to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects during this time. Being aware that the chances of the film leaking are higher because this, Ayan apparently only wants a core team to work on the film and has hand-picked only five people to be in possession of the footage.

The film stars Ranbir as Shiva, a character that has the power to emit fire from his palms. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.