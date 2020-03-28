Alia Bhatt turns photographer for her cats and dogs in quarantine: ‘Love thy pet’

Alia Bhatt is in quarantine and spending quality time with her pets. The actor went on clicking pictures of her dogs and cat showed proof of her photography skills on Instagram.

She shared an adorable picture of her two dogs on Instagram and wrote, “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet.” It shows two pugs relaxing on the grass.

The Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and singer Sophie Choudry dropped kiss-eye emojis in the comments section of the post to show some love.

Alia shared two more pictures – one solo image of one of her dogs and another of her cat. Pointing out the mood of her cat in quarantine, Alia wrote, “Look at that face! #lovethypet.”

Alia had recently shared a monochrome picture with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt as she missed him for not being home amid lockdown. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the bed with her head leaning on to her father who is standing besides her. She captioned the image, “Stay home &… go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe.”

Alia will be next seen in Sadak 2, which is directed by her father, who also helmed the original film. She will star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film which will also mark the return of the original lead cast — Sanjay Dutt and Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt.

Alia’s much-delayed film Brahmastra, with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, may again miss its release date (December 4, 2020) due to lockdown. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

The teaser for her first South film, RRR was released recently. Directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, the film is set in 1920s India and is a fictional tale of two freedom fighters– Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – portrayed by Ram Charan and NTR, respectively. It also stars Ajay Devgn and is titled Rise Roar Revolt in English.

