Alia Shawkat, 31, Rides Her Bike Out Of Brad Pitt’s Gated Community 1 Month After Burger Outing

Alia Shawkat appeared to drop by for a visit with friend Brad Pitt! The actress was spotted riding her bike out of Brad’s gated community in Los Feliz, CA.

Alia Shawkat, 31, and Brad Pitt, 56, still appear to be spending time together! The Transparent star hopped on her bike for some exercise and fresh air on Saturday, April 18 in Los Angeles, California. More specifically, Alia was exiting Brad’s gated community in the Los Feliz neighborhood — suggesting that the brunette was dropping in for a friendly visit. Alia, who is also an artist, showed off her unique style in an oversized navy blue trench coat, paired with a loose fitting rolled-up white trouser and preppy argyle sweater. She added a ’70s vibe to her look with a white pair of shades and sheer neck scarf, finishing the outfit with a brown leather pair of shoes. Alia stayed hydrated on her bike ride with a bottle of VOSS water, which appeared to poke out her pocket as she rode her bike away!

The visit comes just five weeks after the pair were seen at In-N-Out burger on Mar. 8 following a concert outing. Brad and Alia kept a relatively low profile at the casual burger joint, with the Oscar winner rocking a neutral beige hoodie, fedora hat and jeans, while Alia opted for a hot pink jacket and feminine blush skirt. In the snap, the pair were seen looking up at the fast food restaurants menu and deciding what to order. Earlier that evening, the duo attended Thundercat‘s show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, which also included Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, and Anderson .Paak as attendees. Brad reportedly sat next to Alia the entire time, but there “no clear signs of PDA.” At one point, singer Beck made his way over to say hello to Brad and Alia, who were all-smiles at the show.

As for romance rumors between the pair, sources have confirmed that Brad and Alia are simply good friends. “Brad and Alia’s connection is art,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Mar. 10. “He’s a fan of her work. Alia is a big deal in the LA art scene, and since his divorce [from Angelina Jolie], Brad has been hanging out in that world more and more. That’s how the friendship came to be. He doesn’t talk about art much, but it’s a huge part of his life.”

The insider went on to note that Alia “makes Brad laugh,” and someone that’s easy for him to hang out with. Brad and Alia have been hanging out for months prior to the concert sighting, and attended a comedy show in Oct. 2019, as well as Kanye West‘s Sunday Service and an art gallery the following month.